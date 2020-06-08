Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

UK slave trader’s statue toppled amid global anti-racism protests

  • Statue of 17th century British slave trader Edward Colston torn down in Bristol
  • This weekend, protests swept Europe in capital cities in solidarity with US protesters
Topic |   George Floyd protests
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:50am, 8 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE