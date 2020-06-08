Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England. Photo: AP
UK slave trader’s statue toppled amid global anti-racism protests
- Statue of 17th century British slave trader Edward Colston torn down in Bristol
- This weekend, protests swept Europe in capital cities in solidarity with US protesters
Topic | George Floyd protests
