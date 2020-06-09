China has been the largest source of international students to the United States for 10 consecutive years, with California as a top destination. Photo: AFP
‘It’s the new Chinese Exclusion Act’: how a Trump order could hurt California universities
- Schools fear losing essential source of research talent after president’s decision to ban entry of some Chinese graduate students to US
- Order targets researchers associated with institutions linked to Chinese military
