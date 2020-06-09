A woman walks by a boarded up Cartier store on 5th Avenue in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US recession began in February amid coronavirus pandemic, ending longest expansion in history

  • National Bureau of Economic Research, which made the official designation, cites ‘unprecedented magnitude’ and ‘broad reach’ of decline
  • World Bank projects that international economic activity will shrink by 5.2 per cent this year, the deepest global downturn since end of World War II
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:47am, 9 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks by a boarded up Cartier store on 5th Avenue in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE