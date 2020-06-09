US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Bangor International Airport in Maine on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump to focus on crime, immigration and China to rehabilitate his standing
- As he slips in polls, US president is leaning more aggressively into themes that worked for him in 2016 alongside a message about reviving the economy
- Campaign intends to attack rival Joe Biden far more vociferously and hopes to cast Democrats as too far to the left of swing voters
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
