An F/A-18F Super Hornet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean in 2017. File photo: US Navy
US Navy’s new supercarrier unable to launch jets for days after electromagnetic catapult fails

  • USS Gerald R. Ford experienced a power problem during recent testing at sea
  • Launch system failure among several technology issues confronting new vessel
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:20pm, 9 Jun, 2020

