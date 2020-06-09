An F/A-18F Super Hornet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean in 2017. File photo: US Navy
US Navy’s new supercarrier unable to launch jets for days after electromagnetic catapult fails
- USS Gerald R. Ford experienced a power problem during recent testing at sea
- Launch system failure among several technology issues confronting new vessel
Topic | Defence
An F/A-18F Super Hornet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean in 2017. File photo: US Navy