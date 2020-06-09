Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner speaks during a round table discussion at the White House. Photo: AFP
‘My star’: Donald Trump gushes over son-in-law Jared Kushner at White House round-table with law enforcement
- US president praises Kushner, who spoke of ‘solutions that could bring this country forward’ amid protests
- Trump has given Kushner and his daughter Ivanka enormous power in his inner circle
Topic | George Floyd protests
