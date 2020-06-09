The research found that individuals with type O blood are between 9 per cent and 18 per cent less likely than individuals with other blood types to have tested positive for the virus. Photo: Handout
Genetic testing firm 23andMe shows certain blood types are less likely to contract coronavirus
- The company in April launched a study using the millions of profiles in its DNA database to shed light on the role genetics play in the disease
- Preliminary results from more than 750,000 participants suggests type O blood is especially protective against the coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
