The research found that individuals with type O blood are between 9 per cent and 18 per cent less likely than individuals with other blood types to have tested positive for the virus. Photo: Handout
Genetic testing firm 23andMe shows certain blood types are less likely to contract coronavirus

  • The company in April launched a study using the millions of profiles in its DNA database to shed light on the role genetics play in the disease
  • Preliminary results from more than 750,000 participants suggests type O blood is especially protective against the coronavirus
Updated: 8:44pm, 9 Jun, 2020

