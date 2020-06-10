Charles Lieber has been charged with lying to the federal authorities in connection with aiding China. Photo: Reuters
US grand jury indicts Harvard professor Charles Lieber for lying about China funding
- Top chemist is accused of concealing links to Wuhan University of Technology
- Lieber allegedly received grants from Defence Department and National Institutes of Health while denying he took part in China’s Thousand Talents Plan
