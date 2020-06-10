Donald Trump peddled another unfounded conspiracy theory, this time trying to raise suspicions about a 75-year-old protester who was hospitalised after being shoved by police. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

‘Ugh’: Republicans cringe after Trump’s attack on 75-year old protester

  • Most Republican senators tried to deflect questions about the president’s latest controversial tweet
Topic |   George Floyd protests
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 2:13pm, 10 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump peddled another unfounded conspiracy theory, this time trying to raise suspicions about a 75-year-old protester who was hospitalised after being shoved by police. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE