The Federal Reserve cut rates to zero in March and has been pumping trillions of dollars into the economy. Photo: AFP
Federal Reserve to keep rate at zero amid coronavirus pandemic damage
- Central bank’s policy-setting committee projects US economy to contract by 6.5 per cent this year
- Key rate to stay the same through 2022 at least, before edging back up near 2.5 per cent over longer term
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
