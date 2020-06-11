The Federal Reserve cut rates to zero in March and has been pumping trillions of dollars into the economy. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Federal Reserve to keep rate at zero amid coronavirus pandemic damage

  • Central bank’s policy-setting committee projects US economy to contract by 6.5 per cent this year
  • Key rate to stay the same through 2022 at least, before edging back up near 2.5 per cent over longer term
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:04am, 11 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Federal Reserve cut rates to zero in March and has been pumping trillions of dollars into the economy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE