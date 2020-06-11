US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina on February 28, shortly before suspending them. File photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump defies coronavirus threat, will resume campaign rallies on June 19

  • Trump will hold rally on ‘Juneteenth Day’, when many Americans commemorate the end of slavery
  • US could reach 200,000 coronavirus deaths in September, expert says
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:05pm, 11 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina on February 28, shortly before suspending them. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE