Joe Biden worries Donald Trump will ‘try and steal US election’, won’t leave if he loses

  • Trump has intensified his claims that absentee voting, which many states are expanding to avoid large crowds at polling places, increases the possibility of fraud
  • Meanwhile, Army General Mark Milley, the nation’s top military officer, said he was wrong to have accompanied Trump for controversial ‘Bible photo op’
Updated: 11:35pm, 11 Jun, 2020

