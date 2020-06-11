Former vice-president Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Joe Biden worries Donald Trump will ‘try and steal US election’, won’t leave if he loses
- Trump has intensified his claims that absentee voting, which many states are expanding to avoid large crowds at polling places, increases the possibility of fraud
- Meanwhile, Army General Mark Milley, the nation’s top military officer, said he was wrong to have accompanied Trump for controversial ‘Bible photo op’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
