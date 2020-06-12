US authorities have charged a member of the People’s Liberation Army who had been in the United States since March 2019 with visa fraud. Image: File
PLA officer arrested and charged with visa fraud as he tries to leave United States
- Xin Wang, who is also a scientific researcher, was accused of making false statements on his visa application
Topic | US-China relations
