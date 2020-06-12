The United States is not a party to the international court and does not recognise its authority. Photo: AP
Donald Trump authorises sanctions against International Criminal Court
- The efforts come amid Trump administration anger over the ICC’s efforts to look into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan
- US State Secretary Pompeo described the ICC as “corrupt”, “grossly ineffective” and “highly politicised”
Topic | Donald Trump
