A vandalised statue of King Leopold II of Belgium seen in Brussels on June 10, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Statues of colonial figures, including Winston Churchill and Christopher Columbus, reassessed worldwide after George Floyd’s death
- The Black Lives Matter movement is sparking a reckoning in countries from Belgium to New Zealand, as they grapple with their colonial pasts
- Figures associated with slave-trading and imperialism, including Columbus and Churchill, are being torn down or defaced
Topic | George Floyd protests
