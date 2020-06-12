A vandalised statue of King Leopold II of Belgium seen in Brussels on June 10, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Statues of colonial figures, including Winston Churchill and Christopher Columbus, reassessed worldwide after George Floyd’s death

  • The Black Lives Matter movement is sparking a reckoning in countries from Belgium to New Zealand, as they grapple with their colonial pasts
  • Figures associated with slave-trading and imperialism, including Columbus and Churchill, are being torn down or defaced
Topic |   George Floyd protests
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 1:00pm, 12 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A vandalised statue of King Leopold II of Belgium seen in Brussels on June 10, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE