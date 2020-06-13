Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is walked to the police vehicle during his violent arrest by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers. Photo: RCMP via Reuters
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says police video of aboriginal chief arrest is ‘shocking’
- Violent arrest comes amid deepening tensions in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the US
Topic | George Floyd protests
Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is walked to the police vehicle during his violent arrest by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers. Photo: RCMP via Reuters