Demonstrators protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath over the death of George Floyd on 5th Avenue at Trump Tower. Photo: AFP
New York introduces 10 laws to combat police brutality in wake of George Floyd’s death
- Among the measures is a law forbidding chokeholds being used by law enforcement officers
Topic | George Floyd protests
Demonstrators protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath over the death of George Floyd on 5th Avenue at Trump Tower. Photo: AFP