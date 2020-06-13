Even married people are having less sex now than compared with couples two decades ago, the study said. Photo: Shutterstock
US men are having less sex now than 20 years before: study
- The biennial study, which included some 10,000 men and women aged 18 to 44, found sexual inactivity was most pronounced in young men
- Researchers say digital media may be supplanting the desire of millennials and Gen Z youths to have sex
Topic | United States
