US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 2, 2020. File photo: AP
Trump’s postpones Oklahoma rally ‘out of respect’ for Juneteeth holiday
- The June 19 holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States
- Trump had faced criticism for scheduling his first campaign rally in months on a day known by Black Americans as Freedom Day
Topic | Donald Trump
