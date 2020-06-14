Protesters gather on Saturday near a Wendy's restaurant where a man was shot and killed in a late night struggle with Atlanta police. Photo: Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Fresh protests after police kill black man who fell asleep at fast food drive-through in Atlanta
- Shooting of Rayshard Brooks, 27, follows weeks of protests across US over death of George Floyd in police custody
- Authorities in California probe death of another black man, Robert Fuller, 24, who was found hanging from tree near City Hall
Topic | George Floyd protests
Protesters gather on Saturday near a Wendy's restaurant where a man was shot and killed in a late night struggle with Atlanta police. Photo: Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP