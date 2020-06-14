A man sells face masks in Los Angeles on Friday, amid the recent spike in California’s coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Summer setback: US cities put brakes on reopening as coronavirus spikes again
- Governors and mayors in Oregon, Utah and Tennessee have paused plans to end shutdowns, while officials elsewhere warn new restrictions may be needed
- Trump, however, wants states to move forward, and local leaders fear further damaging economies and aggravating residents
