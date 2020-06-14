US President Donald Trump salutes after speaking to cadets at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Trump cites ‘evil of slavery’ in West Point speech, as George Floyd protests strain his relationship with military
- US president previously yelled at Pentagon chief Mark Esper for publicly opposing call to use troops to quell demonstrations
- Trump has also resisted attempts to remove names of Confederate officers from US military bases
