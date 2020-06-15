Robert Fuller’s family and friends described him as a peacemaker with a bright smile who loved music, anime and video games. Photo: Robert Fuller Family via AP
US protests: Robert Fuller’s family demands truth over black man’s hanging death
- Authorities initially classified case as suicide, but relatives and civic leaders have pushed back, demanding independent investigation and autopsy
- Fuller’s death, as well as fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, have become new focal points in protests sparked by death of George Floyd
Topic | George Floyd protests
Robert Fuller’s family and friends described him as a peacemaker with a bright smile who loved music, anime and video games. Photo: Robert Fuller Family via AP