People use their cellphones on Sunday to document a muralist painting the face of Rayshard Jones outside a burned Wendy’s in Atlanta following his shooting death in the restaurant parking. Photo: AFP
Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks dead could be charged within days, district attorney says
- DA’s office having ‘difficulty’ obtaining complete body- and dashcam footage from police department
- Singer Beyoncé joins call for charges against officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down in her own home in Kentucky
Topic | George Floyd protests
