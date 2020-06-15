A woman walks down the steps of the US Supreme Court after it released a decision that says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination, and that it is illegal to fire workers based on sexual orientation. Photo: AFP
US Supreme Court rules in favour of protection for LGBT workers
- In a 6-3 ruling, the court found that LGBT people are protected under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination on the basis of sex
- The Trump administration opposed the litigation. Last week it issued a rule to lift anti-discrimination protections for transgender people in health care
Topic | United States
