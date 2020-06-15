A woman walks down the steps of the US Supreme Court after it released a decision that says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination, and that it is illegal to fire workers based on sexual orientation. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US Supreme Court rules in favour of protection for LGBT workers

  • In a 6-3 ruling, the court found that LGBT people are protected under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination on the basis of sex
  • The Trump administration opposed the litigation. Last week it issued a rule to lift anti-discrimination protections for transgender people in health care
Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:27pm, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks down the steps of the US Supreme Court after it released a decision that says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination, and that it is illegal to fire workers based on sexual orientation. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE