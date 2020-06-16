US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a round table in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s niece Mary reveals she leaked president’s taxes in tell-all book
- Daughter of US president’s brother expected to spill more family secrets in memoir due to hit shelves in August
- Leaked documents showed Donald Trump got up to US$400 million in cash injections into his flailing real estate empire in the 1990s
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a round table in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: AFP