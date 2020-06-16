US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a round table in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s niece Mary reveals she leaked president’s taxes in tell-all book

  • Daughter of US president’s brother expected to spill more family secrets in memoir due to hit shelves in August
  • Leaked documents showed Donald Trump got up to US$400 million in cash injections into his flailing real estate empire in the 1990s
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:59am, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a round table in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE