None of the vaccine candidates are ready for Phase III tests yet. Photo illustration: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

White House pressure for coronavirus vaccine raises risk US will approve one that doesn’t work

  • Health experts fear regulators will be pushed to approve first candidate to show promise, without proof of effective, reliable protection
  • Drug makers and agencies have already begun rewriting rules of vaccine research
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 3:57am, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
None of the vaccine candidates are ready for Phase III tests yet. Photo illustration: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE