Last year, the US placed Huawei on the Commerce Department’s so-called “entity list”, which restricted sales of US goods and technology to the company, citing national security. Photo: AFP
US firms can work with Huawei on 5G standards, Commerce Department says
- Placement of Chinese telecoms giant on trade blacklist last year inadvertently sidelined US companies from international conversations on standards setting
- Uncertain what technology or information they were allowed to share, engineers from some US firms reduced their participation, giving Huawei a stronger voice
Topic | Huawei
