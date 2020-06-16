Cockroaches were sent a couple who published an e-commerce newsletter that eBay deemed critical of the company. Photo: Shutterstock
Ex-eBay staff accused of sending live cockroaches to harass couple
- The six high-level employees associated with eBay's security and intelligence teams are alleged to have embarked on the plot
- Couple published an e-commerce newsletter that eBay deemed critical of the company
Topic | Ecommerce
Cockroaches were sent a couple who published an e-commerce newsletter that eBay deemed critical of the company. Photo: Shutterstock