Cockroaches were sent a couple who published an e-commerce newsletter that eBay deemed critical of the company. Photo: Shutterstock
World /  United States & Canada

Ex-eBay staff accused of sending live cockroaches to harass couple

  • The six high-level employees associated with eBay's security and intelligence teams are alleged to have embarked on the plot
  • Couple published an e-commerce newsletter that eBay deemed critical of the company
Topic |   Ecommerce
DPA
DPA

Updated: 12:02pm, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cockroaches were sent a couple who published an e-commerce newsletter that eBay deemed critical of the company. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE