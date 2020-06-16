US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 2. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Trump rejects Tulsa rally coronavirus concerns, wants triple crowd

  • US president claimed 1 million people had requested tickets to his first campaign rally in months
  • Officials in Oklahoma say it is the wrong time after a recent increase in Covid-19 cases
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:14pm, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 2. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE