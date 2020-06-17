US President Donald Trump holds an executive order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities after being signing it in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump signs executive order on police reform after weeks of protests sparked by death of George Floyd
- Doubling down on ‘law and order’ rhetoric, president reiterates that he opposes calls to ‘defund the police’
- Critics say order, which aims to improve police practices and add social workers to law enforcement responses in non-violent cases, does not go far enough
Topic | George Floyd protests
