“For many reasons we don't expect to have all Americans vaccinated,” an administration official said on Tuesday. Photo: AP
12 per cent of Americans may not need coronavirus vaccine because of previous exposure, US officials say
- US government’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ initiative is winnowing the number of vaccine candidates whose development it is supporting down to seven
- Federal agencies have committed almost US$3 billion to speed development of promising vaccines and improve manufacturing and distribution capacity
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
“For many reasons we don't expect to have all Americans vaccinated,” an administration official said on Tuesday. Photo: AP