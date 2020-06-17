“For many reasons we don't expect to have all Americans vaccinated,” an administration official said on Tuesday. Photo: AP
12 per cent of Americans may not need coronavirus vaccine because of previous exposure, US officials say

  • US government’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ initiative is winnowing the number of vaccine candidates whose development it is supporting down to seven
  • Federal agencies have committed almost US$3 billion to speed development of promising vaccines and improve manufacturing and distribution capacity
Robert Delaney
Updated: 3:10am, 17 Jun, 2020

