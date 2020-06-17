Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios in Orlanda, Florida, on June 3. Photo: AP
With Trump’s re-election hopes on the line, Florida’s DeSantis defies critics as coronavirus spreads

  • In state crucial to securing president’s second term, Republican governor aims to shift focus from pandemic to economic recovery
  • Florida’s cases are rising to record levels and percentage of positive tests has been steadily climbing since state fully implemented first phase of reopening
POLITICO
Updated: 3:44am, 17 Jun, 2020

