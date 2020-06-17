Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese port authorities had detected pests in imported Canadian logs that were not permitted under Chinese quarantine rules. Photo: AFP
China asks Canada to investigate pests found in logs

  • Move coincides with strained relations between Beijing and Ottawa since arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver
  • China has previously blocked canola, pork and beef imports from Canada over past year
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Reuters
Updated: 4:57am, 17 Jun, 2020

