Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese port authorities had detected pests in imported Canadian logs that were not permitted under Chinese quarantine rules. Photo: AFP
China asks Canada to investigate pests found in logs
- Move coincides with strained relations between Beijing and Ottawa since arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver
- China has previously blocked canola, pork and beef imports from Canada over past year
