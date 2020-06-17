In early 2017 the Central Intelligence Agency suffered a massive data loss when an agency employee stole vast quantities of information. File photo: Reuters
Why CIA couldn’t stop theft of its most powerful hacking tools
- Agency employee stole vast quantities of information including some of its most secretive hacking tools
- Probe into the CIA leak found that the agency’s ‘day-to-day security practices had become woefully lax’
