A pro-Uygur rally in Washington in April 2019. The new law enacted by US President Donald Trump requires greater scrutiny of potential human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of China. Photo: Owen Churchill
Donald Trump signs Uygur human rights bill into US law, authorising sanctions against Chinese officials
- New law also requires a State Department report on the human rights situation in Xinjiang, including estimates of how many people have been detained in camps
- Bill’s enactment comes amid damning allegations by a former adviser that Trump expressed approval of the camps in a private talk with Xi Jinping last year
Topic | US-China relations
A pro-Uygur rally in Washington in April 2019. The new law enacted by US President Donald Trump requires greater scrutiny of potential human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of China. Photo: Owen Churchill