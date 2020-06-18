Fired Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe will face felony murder charges for the death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, who was shot in the back as he fled the officer. Photo: Atlanta Police Department via AFP
US protests: Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe charged with murder of Rayshard Brooks
- Fatal shooting of 27-year-old black man further heightened racial concerns amid nationwide protests sparked by death of George Floyd
- Rolfe faces possibility of life in prison or death penalty if convicted
