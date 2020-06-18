UN diplomats have been operating virtually since March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: DPA
India, Mexico, Ireland and Norway elected to UN Security Council, with Kenya and Djibouti vying for final seat
- Canada loses out to European rivals after hotly contested election that featured appearances by Celine Dion and U2’s Bono
- Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir voted unopposed as president of 75th session of UN General Assembly
Topic | United Nations
UN diplomats have been operating virtually since March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: DPA