A member of the far-right Boogaloo Bois appears at a demonstration outside a police division in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May. Photo: AFP
Meet the ‘Boogaloo bois’, America’s newest extremist threat
- Previously obscure right-wing movement has become one of US law enforcement’s biggest concerns after a member killed two police officers in California
- With their trademark guns, tactical vests and Hawaiian shirts, Boogaloo supporters are looking for trouble at coronavirus and Black Lives Matters protests
