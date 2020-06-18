US President Donald Trump has called for easing restrictions on public activity that were imposed to slow the spread of the virus but that plunged the US into recession. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus will ‘fade away’ even without vaccine, Trump claims days before Tulsa re-election rally
- The US has continued to record 20,000 new daily cases from a pandemic that so far has killed 117,000 people in the country
- Trump’s aides have sought to cast the US response to the coronavirus pandemic as ‘cause for celebration’ but most Americans disagree
