US students in Los Angeles, California. File photo: Getty Images / AFP
US senators unveil bill to curb campus spying by China, other countries
- The Safeguarding American Innovation Act proposes to strengthen rules to deny visas to foreigners seeking access to technologies related to US national security
- It also aims to give the Department of Education authority to punish US schools that fail to properly report gifts received from foreign entities
Topic | United States
