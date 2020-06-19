Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Roberto Martinez (left) celebrates with other DACA recipients in front of the Supreme Court on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
US Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump’s bid to end ‘Dreamer’ immigrant programme
- The highest court in the US said that the cancellation of the DACA programme was ‘arbitrary and capricious’
Topic | Donald Trump
