Charlene Barshefsky, a former US trade representative, speaks in Hong Kong in 2018. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Ex-US trade representative Charlene Barshefsky says Donald Trump has ‘no policy’ on China
- Barshefsky, who served in the Clinton administration, also criticised the phase one trade deal for its tacit approval of China’s state managed economy
- She called Beijing’s purchasing commitments under the agreement ‘fantastical’
Topic | US-China trade war
