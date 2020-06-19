Charlene Barshefsky, a former US trade representative, speaks in Hong Kong in 2018. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Ex-US trade representative Charlene Barshefsky says Donald Trump has ‘no policy’ on China

  • Barshefsky, who served in the Clinton administration, also criticised the phase one trade deal for its tacit approval of China’s state managed economy
  • She called Beijing’s purchasing commitments under the agreement ‘fantastical’
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 4:33am, 19 Jun, 2020

