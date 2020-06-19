A 1983 protest march in Detroit after Vincent Chin’s killers, Ronald Ebens and Michael Nitz, pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and were given three months probation and fined $3,000. Photo: Corky Lee
Amid George Floyd protests and Covid-19 fears, Asian-Americans recall the death of Vincent Chin

  • Chin’s 1982 murder in Detroit and the lack of jailtime for his killers galvanised the Asian-American community
  • With a new wave of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian-American leaders say the case has new relevance today
Jacob Fromer
Updated: 10:17pm, 19 Jun, 2020

