A 1983 protest march in Detroit after Vincent Chin’s killers, Ronald Ebens and Michael Nitz, pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and were given three months probation and fined $3,000. Photo: Corky Lee
Amid George Floyd protests and Covid-19 fears, Asian-Americans recall the death of Vincent Chin
- Chin’s 1982 murder in Detroit and the lack of jailtime for his killers galvanised the Asian-American community
- With a new wave of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian-American leaders say the case has new relevance today
Topic | George Floyd protests
