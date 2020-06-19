Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: AFP
Facebook pulls Trump ad containing Nazi symbol, citing ‘organised hate’ policy
- The ads, which referred to ‘far-left groups’, contained the symbol of an upside-down red triangle, which was used in Nazi concentration camps to identify political victims
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have been criticised for letting political candidates lie in their ads on the social network, but have moved against ads that violate other policies
