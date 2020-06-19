Former US vice-president Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
How Biden could seize on Bolton’s book to paint Trump as soft on China
- Biden campaign has already repeated claims Trump kowtowed to President Xi while seeking foreign assistance with domestic politics
- Meanwhile, US Senator Amy Klobuchar has withdrawn from the race to be Biden’s running mate, urging him to pick a woman of colour
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Former US vice-president Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump. Photo: AP