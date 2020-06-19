Former US vice-president Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

How Biden could seize on Bolton’s book to paint Trump as soft on China

  • Biden campaign has already repeated claims Trump kowtowed to President Xi while seeking foreign assistance with domestic politics
  • Meanwhile, US Senator Amy Klobuchar has withdrawn from the race to be Biden’s running mate, urging him to pick a woman of colour
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:27pm, 19 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US vice-president Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE