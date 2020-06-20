A protester holds a Black Lives Matter sign during a Juneteenth rally on June 19, 2020 in front of the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. Photo: AFP
Americans march for racial justice on Juneteenth anniversary in wake of George Floyd protests
- The day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States comes amid widespread protests and anger over the death of George Floyd
Topic | George Floyd protests
A protester holds a Black Lives Matter sign during a Juneteenth rally on June 19, 2020 in front of the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. Photo: AFP