People fold an American flag near an empty casket during a Juneteenth celebration in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Bloomberg
Culture warrior: Trump will again be counting on backlash against wave of change to earn re-election
- In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton but offset that by boosting turnout in crucial states among disaffected, mostly white voters
- He may seek to invoke the country’s fierce culture wars to mobilise those same voters in 2020 but it could be more difficult than four years ago
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
People fold an American flag near an empty casket during a Juneteenth celebration in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Bloomberg