Geoffrey Berman, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who has overseen key prosecutions of US President Donald Trump’s allies, said he would not leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue, after it was announced he was stepping down. Photo: AP
Top US prosecutor investigating Trump allies blocks move to oust him
- US Attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey Berman, refused to step down after Attorney General William Barr said he was being replaced
- Berman has taken on Donald Trump associates, including his personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, and oversaw the prosecution of Michael Cohen
Topic | United States
Geoffrey Berman, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who has overseen key prosecutions of US President Donald Trump’s allies, said he would not leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue, after it was announced he was stepping down. Photo: AP