Former US national security adviser John Bolton has been given permission to continue with the publication of his tell-all memoir of his time in the Trump administration. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trump loses bid to block book by former national security adviser John Bolton
- The ruling clears the path for the publication on Tuesday of Bolton’s memoir, which paints an unflattering portrait of Donald Trump
- But the judge said Bolton’s decision to move ahead with publication without go-ahead from the government ‘raises grave national security concerns’
Topic | United States
Former US national security adviser John Bolton has been given permission to continue with the publication of his tell-all memoir of his time in the Trump administration. Photo: EPA-EFE