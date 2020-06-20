Former US national security adviser John Bolton has been given permission to continue with the publication of his tell-all memoir of his time in the Trump administration. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trump loses bid to block book by former national security adviser John Bolton

  • The ruling clears the path for the publication on Tuesday of Bolton’s memoir, which paints an unflattering portrait of Donald Trump
  • But the judge said Bolton’s decision to move ahead with publication without go-ahead from the government ‘raises grave national security concerns’
Updated: 11:40pm, 20 Jun, 2020

